Drivers kill 2 bicyclists in Broward crashes Friday

A driver struck and killed a bicyclist on Friday night in Davie. Courtesy of Local 10 News viewer @IsabelMia

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers in Davie and Deerfield Beach killed two bicyclists in two separate crashes on Friday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Davie Police Department.

Davie Police Department officers were investigating a fatal evening crash on Davie Road between Southwest 41st and 42nd Streets. Officers closed Davie Road in both directions.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were also investigating a fatal morning crash on Hillsboro Boulevard under Interstate 95, near Southwest 12th Avenue.

Both drivers remained at the scene, and authorities did not identify either of the bicyclists killed.

