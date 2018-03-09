Drone video shows moment drunk driver kills 21-year-old woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A drone recorded the instant when a pickup truck and a van collided. The violent crash on Alligator Alley left a woman and 16 injured Tuesday in Broward County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers identified the victim as Lauren Vanreese, a 21-year-old tourist from Minnesota, and tthe driver of the truck as Nisbany Garcias. They believe he was driving drunk.

The 30-year-old migrant, who faces a DUI manslaughter charge, appeared in Broward County court Thursday.

Vanreese was traveling with a group of children, who are fans of the Minnesota Twins, when she was ejected from the van after the impact. They had just attended a spring training baseball game in Fort Myers against the Baltimore Orioles and were on their way to Fort Lauderdale.

