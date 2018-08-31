Drugs found hidden in refrigerator, freezer of Davie home, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - A large amount of drugs was found this week inside a home in Davie, authorities announced Friday.

According to an arrest report, three men, identified as Ross Michael Henshaw, 39, his roommate and another man were initially detained Monday at Henshaw's home, in the 13000 block of Southwest Sixth Street, during a narcotics investigation.

Police said a search warrant was obtained and a police dog entered the home, detecting narcotics in the refrigerator, freezer and two bedrooms in the home.

Among the drugs seized were 1.2 pounds of cocaine, 227 grams of pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes and 1.178 kilograms of buds, the arrest report stated. Authorities said they also confiscated 246 grams of Bonfire wax, 90 grams of oil by craft, 200 grams of dabble extracts wax and 100 grams of honey bear wax.

A loaded handgun and a composition book detailing narcotic sales were also seized, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Henshaw refused to speak with detectives after he was read his Miranda warnings.

He was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, trafficking cocaine, possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell and possession of THC.

