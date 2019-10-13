Early morning crash on I-95 near Atlantic Boulevard kills one driver

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that involved two cars on a busy South Florida highway.

According to police, one person was killed in the crash, which took place early Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of Atlantic Boulevard.

The force of the crash took both vehicles, a 1995 Isuzu Rodeo and a 2008 Saturn Vue, onto the grassy shoulder.

That's where one of the drivers was pronounced dead by authorities.

Florida Highway Patrol later identified the victim as 42-year-old Ariond Noezile of Pompano Beach.

Troopers and traffic homicide detectives were on the scene and police said the case is still pending an investigation.

The driver of the second car, a 20-year-old woman from Miami Gardens, was not injured.

