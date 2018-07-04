'Everything's gone,' man says of exotic animal farm in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - A 21-year-old man said he intends to rebuild after a fire destroyed his exotic animal farm in Southwest Ranches.

Blake Kaldirimoglu started Blake's Exotic Animal Ranch in 2004 as a way to teach schoolchildren about conversation.

His life's work went up in flames Tuesday when a fire killed about 300 exotic turtles, tortoises and fish.

"Everything's gone, you guys," Kaldirimoglu said in a cellphone video he recorded as the barn that housed the pets burned. "Everything's gone. I don't have words."

Kaldirimoglu said he believes lightning was to blame.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Kaldirimoglu rebuild the barn and replenish the population.

