Expensive statue stolen from outside home in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for two thieves who stole a valuable statue from outside a home in Pompano Beach.

The theft occurred around 7:15 a.m. Jan. 9.

According to a BSO news release, surveillance video shows a white 2005-2006 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado long bed truck driving into view of the victim’s home surveillance camera.

The truck had visible damage to the front bumper and a spare right front tire with no hubcap.

The video released Thursday shows a man getting out of the passenger seat and walking toward a bronze statue in the victim's front yard.

The men then quickly placed the statue in the truck's bed and drive away, the video shows.

Authorities did not disclose exactly how much the statue is valued at.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Joseph Kessling at 954-812-6836. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

