Extension cord catches fire inside Lauderhill apartment unit, resident says

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Multiple apartment units were evacuated Thursday morning after a fire erupted inside one unit at an apartment building in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. at The Summit apartment complex located at 4591 NW 19th St.

Floyd Kenon told Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie that he ran out of his apartment barefoot when the fire broke out.

"The extension cord caught fire, and it just burned up everything," Kenon said. "It started on my bed. I was laying down on my bed when it was on fire."

Kenon said he ran to the kitchen first to try to douse the flames with water as he called 911.

Cellphone video shows smoke billowing from the third-floor unit.

No one was injured in the fire, but Kenon's unit was deemed a total loss.

No other units were affected.

Kenon said he has lived in the building for 22 years.

"I've got family that stay in the area," he said.

