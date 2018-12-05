Families of shooting victims renew call for ouster of Broward County sheriff

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A handful of protestors rallied outside the Broward Sheriff's Office headquarters Wednesday, calling for Sheriff Scott Israel to resign or be recalled.

The reason behind the call, according to the protesters, surrounds safety concerns following two recent South Florida mass shootings -- the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January 2017 and the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

"These were preventable acts, OK. This didn't have to happen the way it actually went down," Gary Karp said. "The airport was a precursor to this. It was a mess. Then Marjory Stoneman Douglas. They could have done things."

Karp's daughter, Marissa, was murdered in 2002. Her killer has never been caught, and Karp is upset about the handling of the case.

Another father, Roger Borges, is demanding Israel's ouster after his son, Anthony, was among those injured in the shooting at MSD.

"We want accountability, of course," he said. "We want to remove him and put in fresh people to do a better job. He has to go."

Borges claims Israel took a picture in his son's hospital room after the shooting without the family's permission.

"My son was in bad shape at that time, and I don't want to show him to, you know, (for) everybody to see him like this," Borges said.

Israel vehemently denies that claim.

A spokeswoman for the office of Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement Wednesda that the governor has called on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate law enforcement's response to the MSD mass shooting.

"That investigation is ongoing," the statement read. "The governor will review it once it is complete."

