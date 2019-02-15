Family discovers tourist reported missing in Sunrise was hit by car

SUNRISE, Fla. - A tourist from Israel who was reported missing Wednesday after failing to return from a visit to the Sawgrass Mills mall had been struck by a car, his family learned Friday.

According to Meir Duanne, his brother, Nir Duanne, 22, had been staying with him at his home in Lauderhill for about two weeks.

"He doesn't have friends here. He doesn't have relatives here. He is not working here, so it is all, like, very weird," Meir Duanne said.

Meir Duanne said his sister was the last person to speak to Nir Duanne around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"He sounded positive. He sounded very good, like nothing unusual," Meir Duanne said. "They hung up the phone and that was the last time anyone heard from him."

Meir Duanne reported his brother missing the next day after he realized his brother left behind his passport, a six-month visa and the majority of his cash.

"He left his laptop here, he left all of his clothing here, his suitcase. He basically didn't walk out with anything from the house, so that is why I was so concerned," Meir Duanne said.

He said the Uber app shows that his brother was dropped off at a medical center a short distance away from Sawgrass Mills. According to Meir Duanne, his brother walked to the mall from the medical center.

According to a Sunrise police report, Meir Duanne tried to call his brother but his phone went straight to voicemail.

Sunrise police said the tourist somehow made his way to Lauderdale Lakes after visiting the mall, and was struck by a car in the 2700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Nir Duanne's family was not contacted because he had no identification on him.

His family said he is being treated in the intensive care unit at Broward Health Medical Center.

Meir Duanne said he had contacted the Israeli Embassy prior to his brother being found and his parents had filed a missing person's report with Interpol.

The family is now hoping that Nir Duanne recovers from his serious injuries.

It's unclear whether the driver remained at the scene of the crash.

