Family disputes claim that 14-year-old boy was behind wheel of stolen car that crashed

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The owner of the stolen Toyota Camry that crashed in Pompano Beach on Sunday morning with seven children inside told Local 10 News on Tuesday that he hasn't spoken to detectives just yet about the crash.

He did confirm that it was indeed his car and it was the second time it had been stolen from his home in Coconut Creek.

Family members of the young man believed to be driving the car, 14-year-old Elijah Wilson, are outraged, disputing authorities' claims that he was the one driving.

"Now if he was found guilty, y'all would have had some handcuffs on him. He would be arrested, OK?" Elijah's aunt, Shirlene Smith, said.

Records show Elijah had previously been arrested in March in Broward County on a robbery charge. He was also arrested in February, in Coral Springs, on charges of grand theft auto and battery on a firefighter, and he was arrested July 22, 2017, in Coconut Creek, on charges of loitering/prowling.

Meanwhile, family members continue to mourn the two girls who were killed in the crash.

Anacshia Johnson, 13, died at the scene and Chayanna Nesmith, 12, died at Broward Health Medical Center.

Chayanna’s older sister, Teeanna Nesmith, 13, was treated for a dislocated shoulder.

Timnazia McDougle, 12, Ashanti Johnson, 12, and Tatiana McKinly, 13, were also injured in the crash.

Several of the victims were students at Pompano Beach Middle School, where students are now grieving.

No one has been charged in the single-vehicle crash.

When investigators wrap up their reports, they will then present the file to the State Attorney’s Office, which will make the decision about charges.

