Family of Broward woman killed in Costa Rica, sues Airbnb, property owner

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - The family of Carla Stefaniak, a Broward County woman killed last month at a resort in Costa Rica, has filed a lawsuit in a Florida court against Airbnb and the apartment complex where she stayed.

The complaint alleges Airbnb and Villa le Mas contributed to Florida tourist's death by employing and giving access to all units in the resort to security guard Bismarck Espinosa Martinez, a Nicaraguan immigrant who has been arrested in Stefaniak's death.

The suit also alleges Airbnb and Villa le Mas were negligent because they failed to perform a background check on Martinez, who, the suit says, lacked documentation and legal authorization for employment.

Airbnb said in a statement that it was heartbroken for Stefaniak's family.

"We reached out to provide support to them during this unimaginably difficult time. We have also been in contact with Costa Rican and American law enforcement authorities, and we are standing by to support their investigation, as justice must be served quickly," Airbnb said. "The Villa Le Mas has been removed from the platform."

CNN reached out to Villa le Mas for comment but has not heard back.

After the suspect's arrest, Walter Espinoza, a spokesman with Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department, said Espinosa Martinez had an "irregular migration condition."

"This type of person, when they come to our country and stay in an irregular condition, makes it more difficult for us to track them and makes it more difficult for us to know where they've been and their movements because they are not traceable," he said at a news conference.

Stefaniak had gone to Costa Rica for her 36th birthday, which was on November 28, the day authorities believe she was killed.

Days after she disappeared, authorities found a partially decomposed body about 300 yards from the apartment complex where Stefaniak was staying in a province just outside the capital of San Jose, said Espinoza, the Costa Rican government spokesman.

An autopsy showed multiple stab wounds to the "neck and upper extremities" as well as blunt force trauma to the head, he said.

Authorities found stains inside the apartment where Stefaniak was staying, "which are compatible with blood and which will be submitted to further investigation and comparison," he said

Espinosa Martinez, 32, had been staying in the apartment next to Stefaniak's rental, Espinoza said.

The lawsuit was filed in the 13th Judicial Circuit of Florida. Stefaniak's two brothers, Mario Caicedo and Carlos Caicedo Jr., are the plaintiffs. They are seeking an unspecified amount in excess of $15,000.

Copyright CNN