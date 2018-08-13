Family seeks justice for high school football coach killed in hit-and-run crash

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A South Florida family is seeking justice for their loved one who was killed this month in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95.

Relatives described Carlo Ullysse Jr., 27, as a loving person and hard worker. They hope someone can help them find the driver who killed him Aug. 5.

Ullysse, or "CJ" as his family called him, was struck around 6:30 a.m. Aug. 5 on I-95 in Oakland Park after he was involved in a small crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he got out of his car and was walking along the shoulder to check on the other person involved when he was hit by a third driver.

That driver sped off, leaving CJ on the road to die.

CJ was an assistant football coach at Cypress Bay High School.

His family members said coaching those players was about more than making a good football team.

"It meant the world to him, and that's why he kept going back, that’s why he was coaching, that's why he started this brand. He wanted to make a positive impact on his high school and his community and his friends, and he did that," CJ's father, Carlo Ullysse Sr., said.

The FHP is investigating the crash.

Detectives are unsure of the make or model of the vehicle that struck CJ, but said it will have front-end damage and possibly damage to the windshield.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

