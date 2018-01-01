Woman dies after crashing into canal in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A woman was killed in a crash Monday morning on Florida's Turnpike in Coconut Creek, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Capt. Matthew Whiteshield, a spokesman for the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Department, said the woman lost control of her car and crashed into a canal about 7 a.m. near the Atlantic Boulevard exit of Florida's Turnpike.

Whiteshield said department divers the pulled the woman from the water. The woman was trapped inside the car about 150 feet from the embankment, Whiteshield said.

Whiteshield said the car landed upside down in the water.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

