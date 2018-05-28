Car crash spills into Lauderhill gas station, causing pump to catch fire

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Two cars slammed into a Lauderhill gas station Monday, causing a pump to catch fire. But firefighters were able to get the flames under control before anyone was hurt, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at the Chevron station at State Road 7 and Northwest 16th Street, officials said.

According to witnesses, two cars collided on street, sending into them to a third car inside the gas station. The crash caused the pump to catch fire less a foot from one of the cars.

A video shot by Ainsworth Daley, who works at nearby barber shop, shows thick black smoke pouring out of the station.

The man who was pumping gas when his car was struck told Local 10 News that he's "lucky to be alive."

