Fiery wreck leaves 1 dead in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Two vehicles involved in a wreck both caught fire on Monday morning. One driver was fatally injured in the accident with smoke from the fire visible for blocks, authorities said.

Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, firefighters from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and the Lauderhill Fire Department responded to a fiery wreck in the westbound lanes of Northwest 19th Street near Northwest 36th Avenue.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman, a red, four-door Chevrolet sedan rear-ended a large utility truck. The impact ignited both vehicles in flames, trapping the driver of the Honda inside the vehicle. Both fire departments worked to completely extinguish the fire for 10 minutes. The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead, while the driver the utility truck was unharmed, officials said.

Commuters traveling eastbound and westbound on Northwest 19th Street may continue to experience delays as BSOs Traffic Homicide Unit investigates the cause of the accident and identify the victim.

