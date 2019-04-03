Fire bomb thrown under vehicle in Davie mobile home park

DAVIE, Fla. - Davie police are investigating after they said a fire bomb was thrown under a vehicle this week at a mobile home park.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video early Monday at the Kings Manor Mobile Home Park in the 12500 block of Southwest Seventh Street.

The video shows a small compact vehicle driving by home. It drives by again a few minutes later and someone inside the car throws an incendiary device under one of the vehicles, authorities said.

Police said the fire ball erupted after a small explosion, causing minor damage to one of the vehicles in the driveway.

Police said an extended cab pickup truck was seen on video the next morning driving by the same home.

The video shows someone walking around one of the cars in the driveway a short time before there was a large explosion and a big fire ball engulfed both vehicles in the driveway.

A motive for the incidents is unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.