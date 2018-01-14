Fire breaks out at Lauderhill metal recycling plant

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A fire broke out early Sunday inside a metal recycling plant in Lauderhill, officials said.

Assistant Chief Jeff Levy, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department, said the fire started just before 3 a.m. when a fuel tank on a piece of machinery ruptured at the plant in the 1100 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

Firefighters controlled the blaze by 5 a.m., Levy said.

No one was hurt in the fire, Levy said.

