Fire erupts at apartment building in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A fire erupted Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in Davie.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. at 2601 SW 79th Ave. Davie Fire Rescue officials said it's unclear exactly where the fire started at or what caused the blaze.

A woman who lives in the area told Local 10 News that at least one person had to be rescued by firefighters from a third-floor balcony.

"It was fully engulfed when I walked up," Bridget Mure said. "There was a lot of smoke wrapping around the upstairs balcony. They had to rescue somebody from the third floor, but they're safe."

Mure said the first, second and third floors were damaged in the fire.

Davie Fire Rescue officials said one resident was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. A couple of firefighters were also hospitalized for exhaustion due to the heat and humidity, authorities said.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.