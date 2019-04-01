Fire erupts at West Park liquor store

WEST PARK, Fla. - A fire sparked at a West Park liquor store Sunday night.

Broward County firefighters were called to 5713 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. just before 11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof and doors of the two-story building.

Firefighters spent about 30 minutes battling the blaze.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the fire started in the liquor store's security room.

Kane said there was nobody inside the store at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

