Fire forces mother, daughter out of mobile home in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A fire forced a woman and her daughter out of their mobile home early Friday in Hallandale Beach.

The fire started about 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Northeast Seventh Street.

Skylar Lecoq, 20, told Local 10 News she was sleeping when she heard her mother screaming for her to get out. She injured her hand while trying to break a window to provide ventilation for their pets.

"I went to the side of the house and I started punching the window in, which is why I have this," Lecoq said, pointing to a bandage on her wrist.

She and her mother made it out safely, but they lost four cats, two dogs and a fish.

Among the losses was Miko, her 2-year-old Belgian malinois.

"I'm destroyed," she said of the thought of her animals suffering a cruel death.

Because they don't have insurance, her sister, Raven Lecoq, created a GoFundMe page for anyone willing to help them start over.

"I think the Red Cross said they'll put them in a hotel for a day or two, but that's not going to be long enough," Raven Lecoq said.

Although they lost everything in the fire, the Lecoqs are grateful to have each other and that firefighters stopped the flames from spreading.

"They were able to save the neighboring trailers also, so there was no damage to the trailers on both sides or the vehicle that the family owns," Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Mark Ellis said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

