Fire forces residents out of Hallandale Beach apartment building

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Flames forced dozens of residents out of their homes early Monday after a fire started in a Hallandale Beach apartment building.

The fire started about 3:30 a.m. at the Terrona Apartments on Northeast Eighth Street.

A man who lives in the apartment building said he woke up to thick black smoke and later saw flames coming out of his closet.

A neighbor called 911, and the building was evacuated.

"I woke up my husband and my baby and my mom and I said, 'I think there's a fire. Let's get out,'" resident Maya Breykin said. "And we got out the door and all this smoke just came right in. I mean, it was a cloud of smoke. I've never seen (anything like it) before. It was really scary."

The owner of the apartment building said all the residents were accounted for and no one was hurt.

Residents believe the cause of the fire may be electrical, but it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.