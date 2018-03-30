Fire leaves two families in mobile home community in Davie homeless

DAVIE, Fla. - Two mobile homes went up in flames Friday in a community in Davie leaving two families devastated.

Neighbors Abraham Garnicki and Karina Vielna said the strong winds helped the fire to spread fast in the area of Southwest Fifth Court and Southwest 131st Terrace.

"I heard a big explosion when the house caught on fire," Garnicki said.

At least one man was treated for what appeared to be a minor burn and some smoke inhalation. A man managed to escape the heavy smoke and used his T-shirt to cover his dog.

"They just all ran when they had seen the fire and they called 911," Vielna said. "And when they saw it, they just tried to run out."

