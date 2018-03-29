Fire scorches car parked outside Margate home

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department

MARGATE, Fla. - A fire scorched a car parked outside a home in Margate Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Southwest First Street.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department officials said the car was parked about 3 feet from the home and the fire had already spread to a nearby pickup truck when firefighters arrived.

Authorities said the fire was extinguished before it could spread to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

