Fire scorches shed, rear of home in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A fire was reported Tuesday morning at a home in Dania Beach, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the home off North 20th Avenue and Sheridan Street at 10 a.m. Firefighters appeared to have already extinguished the fire.

A shed in the backyard and a portion of the rear of the home were scorched in the blaze.

Local 10's Roy Ramos was at the scene shortly after the fire was extinguished and was told by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials that at least one person was inside the home when the fire started.

"The flames were up pretty high," neighbor James Gagne said. "The fire department did a great job in putting that fire out before the roof caught on fire."

No injuries were reported.

While it appears the fire might have started in the shed, the official cause of the fire is under investigation.

