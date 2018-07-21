Firefighters battle apartment blaze in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. - An apartment was damaged after a fire broke out Saturday morning at a building in Margate, officials said.

The Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Department responded to a report of fire about 10:30 a.m. in the Wynmoor Community.

With no visible smoke or flames, firefighters initially were unable to find the source of the fire, but eventually discovered heat emanating from an unoccupied third-floor apartment. Once inside, firefighters extinguished the blaze, which did not spread to other units.

No one was hurt in the fire, officials said. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

