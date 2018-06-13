Firefighters come to rescue of Margate woman who needed help with leaking roof

MARGATE, Fla. - Firefighters with the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department came to the rescue of a Margate woman Wednesday who needed help with her leaking roof.

Authorities said the firefighters heard that Marie Griffin had come to Margate City Hall looking for assistance to fix her roof.

Authorities said Griffin still needs a new roof for her trailer, but the firefighters secured a tarp over the roof for the time being to keep Griffin and her dog dry.

Local 10 thanks the members of the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department and all first responders who work hard each day helping out those in our community!

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.