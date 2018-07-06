Firefighters develop bond with 13-month-old survivor

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Oakland Park Fire Rescue Department firefighters from Station 20 have a soft spot for a sweet toddler.

They first met Jett Casoria -- who just celebrated his first birthday May 31 -- on Father's Day. They found him unconscious after his parents, Ashley and Brett Casoria, said he started to choke on something.

The firefighters did everything they could to help him and rushed him to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. They checked up on him and were happy to learn that he had recovered and was sent home.

"Jesus sent his army of angels to surround you and uplift you, sweet boy, both heavenly angels and human angels ... Jett, you are a warrior, you daddy is my hero and I owe everything to every single hand that touched you yesterday," Jett's mom wrote on Instagram.

On the Fourth of July, the firefighters decided to stop by the Casoria's family home to check on Jett. They were in the Florida Keys, but the firefighters' visit didn't go unnoticed.

The Casoria family was able to see the firefighters with the help of their Ring doorbell, and the firefighters left Jett a toy fire truck. His grateful parents shared a photo of Jett playing with the truck.

