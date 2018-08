A truck was on fire on Tuesday at Port Everglades. Courtesy of Joe S. Slotnick

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A truck was on fire on Tuesday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were investigating the cause of the fire.

