Brush fire moves up Florida Everglades in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A large fire has consumed more than 800 acres as it moved through the Florida Everglades district Friday afternoon in Broward County, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Gerald Kleynhans reported seeing the cloud of smoke and some of the flames north of Interstate 75 on Alligator Alley at mile-marker 41.

Flames burn off Alligator Alley on Friday in the Florida Everglades. Photo courtesy of Gerald Kleynhans

About 1:30 p.m., the Florida Forest Service reported the fire had taken over 800 acres and was moving north to northwest.

The Florida Forest Services reported the cause of the fire was unknown, and announced early Friday that agricultural burning was allowed in the Everglades District.

