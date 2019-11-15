Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel faces off with current top cop at public forum

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - It was the first time that the current sheriff of Broward County had a conversation with the former sheriff.

The former sheriff introduced himself and received a warm reception. "My name is Scott Israel, and I am your elected sheriff of Broward County." Current Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony was there to defend his own role as Broward's top cop.

"There have been discussions and rambling about your elected sheriff was removed. I have no interest in that battle. I'm here to serve you as best as I can. Whether it be for another year, you'll get my very best," said Tony.

The two men join a list of nine candidates who have filed to run for Broward County Sheriff next year. Five candidates showed up to the forum Thursday to sway potential voters. Just the Democratic candidates for the Broward Sheriff's position were debating the issues at a forum Thursday that was hosted by the NAACP at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Fort Lauderdale.

"We need somebody that's gonna step up and show out for the community and that's me, Mr. Willie Jones."

Candidate Andrew Smalling said, "We need leadership in the Broward Sheriff's Office and because of my background I know I can provide that leadership."

"They need someone to come in and lead with experience. I have that experience, I know what this community needs," said Al Pollock.

The group debated school safety, community policing and other issues, such as experience, which was mixed with some not so subtle jabs at Tony. The current Broward County Sheriff was hand-picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in January after Israel's sudden removal due to fallout from to his agency's handling of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland in February 2018.



"I know the sheriff is trying to do the best job he can but because of his inexperience and only having two years as a sergeant, he brought boxing and martial arts training," said Israel.

Tony countered by saying: "We have 200 years of command experience and that's never been done before. We made a lot of changes to make sure we have an agency that's reflective of the community that we serve."

The final decision of who will be elected Broward County Sheriff will be up to voters. The primary is next August.





