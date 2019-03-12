Former Margate Commissioner David McLean sentenced to 5 years in prison

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Former Margate Commissioner David McLean was sentenced Tuesday to five years in Florida state prison followed by four years of probation.

He was convicted last month of seven criminal charges, including one count of bribery by a public servant, two counts of unlawful compensation, three counts of official misconduct and one count of theft. All seven charges are felonies.

Following the conclusion of his trial, jurors found that McLean had used his influence as an elected official to secure political favors for his landlord at a strip mall on State Road 7, where he ran a tiki bar.

Prosecutors said the landlord gave McLean cash payments in exchange for the favors.





