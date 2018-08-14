Fort Lauderdale man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Deputies arrested a Fort Lauderdale man Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

Richard Cunningham II, 19, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Cunningham shot and killed 20-year-old Dean Hyatt, of Margate, just before 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 outside the Caravel Arms Apartment in the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court.

Paramedics pronounced Hyatt dead at the scene.

Cunningham is being held without bond in Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

