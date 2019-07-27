Funeral arrangements made for deputy killed in crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Funeral arrangements have been made for the Broward Sheriff's Office deputy who died in an on-duty traffic crash.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says a viewing is scheduled for Deputy Benjamin Nimtz on Wednesday evening at Fred Hunter’s in Hollywood, and a service will follow the next morning at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale.

Benjamin "Benji" Nimtz served with the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Authorities say Nimtz had his lights and siren activated as he headed to a domestic violence call in Deerfield Beach last weekend. The patrol SUV collided with a pickup truck in an intersection. The other driver’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Sheriff’s officials say Nimtz had been with the department since March 2018.

