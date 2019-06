This garbage truck caught fire Saturday on Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A garbage truck caught fire Saturday in Lauderhill.

The back of the Republic Services waste disposal truck ignited on Northwest 31st Avenue.

Firefighters from Lauderhill and the Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue were able to extinguish the flames.

Lauderhill Fire Department A firefighter douses a garbage truck that caught fire Saturday on Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

