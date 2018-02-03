Gas leak causes Broward apartment building to evacuate

BROWARD COUNTY. Fla. - A gas leak Saturday at a Broward County apartment complex briefly caused residents to evacuate, officials said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, said residents reported smelling gas about 11 a.m. at the Madison Apartments in the 2600 block of Northwest Eighth Court near Fort Lauderdale.

A hazardous materials team from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was able to replace a leaky pressure valve, which services a 1,000-gallon propane gas tank at the complex, Kane said.

After the repairs, officials with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue determined the area was safe and residents returned to their homes, Kane said.

