Gas leak near Nova Southeastern University causes traffic delays

DAVIE, Fla. - A gas line ruptured Monday afternoon near Nova Southeastern University in Davie, causing street closures and traffic delays.

A spokesperson for the Davie Police Department said authorities closed the 3200 and 3300 block South University Drive in both directions for about two hours while crews worked to repair the damage. The road has since reopened.

The leak was first reported around 3:30 p.m.

The university evacuated nearby Health Professions Division buildings because of the leak. By 5:30 p.m., students had returned to the buildings.

Police advised people to avoid the area.

