Gas station clerk kills burglar near Fort Lauderdale, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Valero Gas Station clerk said he fought back after two menacing burglars stormed in Wednesday afternoon near Fort Lauderdale. Deputies said one of the thieves died.

The 25-year-old clerk, only identified as Mike, told police officers they pistol whipped him. He also said they stole a gun and cash.

He chased the burglars and shot at them along the 2400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. The gas station's neighbors said they heard the gunshots.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers were searching for a burglar in the area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the burglary and shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

