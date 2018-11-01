Girl, 5, begged father to take her trick-or-treating before they were killed, mother says

DAVIE, Fla. - A 5-year-old from Davie begged her father to take her trick-or-treating for the first time Wednesday before they were both fatally struck by a car, the child's mother told Local 10 News.

Maria Orellana Cruz said her husband, Carlos Amaya, 46, her daughter, Heidy, 5, and her 2-year-old daughter were just a couple of blocks from home when they were struck by the car.

According to Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone, the family was at the crosswalk in the 6600 block of Griffin Road when they "walked into the path" of the Cadillac.

Leone said the driver, Jocelin Butterfield, 30, of Fort Lauderdale, saw Amaya and the girls but couldn't stop in time, hitting them with her car.

Amaya and Heidy were pronounced dead at the scene. Leone said the 2-year-old girl had a cut to her head and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood as a precaution.

Orellana Cruz was notified about the crash a short time later and picked up her surviving daughter from the hospital.

Leone said excessive speed -- the Cadillac was traveling at least 45 mph at the time -- and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash. He said Amaya and the girls were at a designated crosswalk with a traffic light.

Butterfield remained at the scene and gave a statement to investigators.

Amaya and Orellana Cruz's teenage son, Erick, told Local 10 News his father was a good father who worked hard as a landscaper.

It's unclear if the driver will face any charges.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.