Girl, 5, falls from fourth floor of apartment building in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 5-year-old girl fell from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Lauderhill, Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez confirmed on Twitter.

The incident was reported Friday afternoon at an apartment building at 1980 NW 46th Ave.

Authorities at the scene told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood that the girl was playing on the balcony when she somehow fell.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue

A witness said the child was alert as she was being treated by first responders.

The girl was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition, Gonzalez said.

Authorities were working to locate the girl's parents immediately after the accident. It's unclear who she was in the care of when the incident occurred.

No other details were immediately released.

