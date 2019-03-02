Detectives search for man in white SUV with black front-door panel

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Neighbors said a man was driving a white sports utility vehicle with a black front-door panel when he exposed his genitals to a girl on Friday in Pembroke Pines.

It happened on Friday on the 2000 block of North Douglas Road near Pasadena Lakes Elementary, La Petite Academy of Pembroke Pines and Kidz Choice Charter School.

The girl was walking home from school about 3 p.m.. The man pulled up the vehicle next to hear and police say he pulled down his pants and shouted sexual comments while recording on his phone. She ran home and told her family what happened.

What is worrisome is that it that the girl joins a teenage girl and a long list of women who have been reporting bizarre lewd and lascivious exhibition acts in Pembroke Pines.

The teenage girl reported a similar incident, also about 3 p.m., on Feb. 22 in Pembroke Pines.

A 17-year-old girl told officers a man who was driving a Jeep followed her, pulled down his shorts and used his phone to record the incident in the area of 2040 North Douglas Road. The girl also ran home and reported it to her family.

In January, there were two other incidents in Pembroke Pines.

A man was masturbating in public and harassing women in the Avant community, near the intersection of Southwest 119th Avenue and Southwest 15th Street. The suspect had a dark shirt wrapped around his head.

A man with the same description followed women through the parking lot and exposed himself.

In October, there were two incidents. Two women told officers that a black-clad man -- who was wearing a black ski mask -- targeted them near the intersection of 119th Avenue and Southwest 12th Street.

Detectives believe the man has also targeted other women in the Harbor Cove community.

Pembroke Pines Police Department detectives are asking anyone with information about the lewd and lascivious incidents to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

