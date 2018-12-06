Gunman fires warning shot before robbing Oakland Park store, deputies say

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies are searching for an armed robber who fired a warning shot with a blank round before he demanded money from a store clerk in Oakland Park last month.

Deputies released surveillance video Thursday that shows the gun still smoking in the masked thief's hand as he approaches the counter of the Loren Food Mart in 3800 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

The robber then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 21, deputies said.

Authorities described the robber as a black man around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a black, long-sleeve Nike jacket, blue jean shorts and dark-colored shoes. He used a hat placed over a black T-shirt and a red bandana to disguise himself.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 945-493-TIPS.

