BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman said she was riding her bicycle when a gunman in a vehicle shot at her Saturday night in North Lauderhill .

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was near Northwest 28th Street and 56th Avenue.

Fire Rescue personnel took her to Plantation Hospital and released her shortly after. She said she suffered injuries to her face and back.

