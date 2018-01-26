Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper walks out of jail

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Authorities released Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper Thursday night after she surrendered on charges of money laundering, official misconduct and exceeding limits on campaign contributions, all of which are third-degree felonies.

Cooper, who is the city's first elected mayor, is also charged with soliciting contributions in a government building, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. Attorney Larry Davis, who is representing Cooper, said she has been devoted to serving the city since 1999.

Undercover FBI agents posing as developers and entrepreneurs met with Cooper and Alan Koslow, a former lawyer and lobbyist who pleaded guilty to a federal money-laundering conspiracy charge in a separate FBI case, according to the Broward County state attorney's office.

"We are extremely disappointed that the Broward County state attorney's office is relying upon Alan Koslow, a disgraced and disbarred convicted felon, as the centerpiece of its case of alleged campaign finance violations," Davis wrote in an e-mail.

Prosecutors say the probe began May 2012 and the meetings were secretly recorded. Cooper is accused of soliciting contributions that exceeded the legal limit for her campaign and others and of fraudulent campaign reports.

"He was working undercover," Davis said. "What's in it for Mr. Koslow? You're going to have to ask him."

In November, Cooper slurred her words and rambled on the dais during a commission meeting that was recorded. When commissioners asked her to leave, she refused. Her husband arrived to take her home, and was recorded challenging Vice Mayor Keith London to a fight in the parking lot.

Cooper released a statement after the charges were announced promising that she was going to "vigorously fight these allegations in court."

Gov. Rick Scott has yet to announce his decision about whether or not she can continue to serve as mayor.

