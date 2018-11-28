Hallandale Beach mayor to apologize after joking that she was 'half-Jewish'

Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Adams said she regrets her recent comments.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Adams said she plans to apologize at Wednesday's City Commission meeting after making a controversial comment this month at her first meeting since taking office.

Adams referred to herself as half-Jewish during a discussion about keeping costs low for the upcoming city manager search.

"Today, I'm half-Jewish. I'm saving a lot of money today," Adams said at the meeting.

She is not the first mayor to be criticized for her behavior on the dais.

Former Mayor Joy Cooper claimed she was under the weather, not under the influence last November when she appeared at a meeting slurring her words and rambling incoherently.

Months later, Cooper was arrested and charged with money laundering and campaign finance violations after an FBI sting. Her case is ongoing.

Acting Mayor Keith London made headlines in August after he said a colleague earned money from "sphincter bleaching." London appeared to be alluding to the fact that City Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub’s family owns a spa.

"Congratulations, sphincter bleaching is a very up-and-coming business," London told Lima-Taub. He later apologized, calling his comments "stupid" and "inappropriate."

