Hallandale High School student accused of bringing loaded gun to school

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A Hallandale High School student was arrested Tuesday after police said he brought a loaded pellet gun to school, authorities said.

According to Hallandale Beach police, the school resource officer searched a student's bag after he was told the student was smoking an electronic cigarette in a school hallway. The officer found the revolver-style weapon inside front pocket of the bag, police said. The gun had five pellet rounds and a .38 caliber bullet in chamber, police said.

The 14-year-old student who had the gun was arrested and the school was placed on a code red lockdown as a precaution, authorities said. The student, who not identified because of his age, faces charges of possession of a weapon on school campus and perjury.

"I and everyone thought a school shooting was about to go down," one student told Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa. "I was getting scared. I texted my mom to say, 'I love you.'"

Drew said there were no known threats or injuries related to the gun.

"School administrators and the District's Special Investigative Unit are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation," Drew said. "School disciplinary measures will be in accordance with the District's Code Book for Student Conduct discipline matrix."

