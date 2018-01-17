Helicopters flying over Broward as part of tactical training exercise

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The helicopters flying over Broward County in recent days are part of a routine military training exercise, officials said.

"The purpose of the exercise is to provide the Department of Defense with realistic urban sites for preparedness training," said Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office will be providing support for the exercises, which are conducted in cities across the country. Miami-Dade County hosted the exercises two years ago.

A number of viewers have called in to the Local 10 Newsroom in recent days, asking about the helicopters.

Organizers have chosen locations to limit the impact on residents. They encourage people to avoid areas where the exercises are being carried out.

The training began on Jan. 5, and it is expected to last until Saturday.

