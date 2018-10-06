Helmet saves motorcyclist's life during crash, firefighters say

Broward Sheriff's Office shares this photo of a motorcycle crash on Friday night in Lauderdale Lakes. Photo by Ray Briant of BSFR

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - When Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel got to the scene of crash on Friday night in Lauderdale Lakes, they found a motorcycle torn in half and a man they say owes his life to his helmet.

Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said that to their surprise, the 31-year-old rider was conscious and breathing. The injured man was lying in the roadway.

"If not for the fact that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, he may not have survived," Kane said.

Paramedics rushed the man, who was in critical condition, from the westbound lanes of West Oakland Park Boulevard near Northwest 46th Avenue to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale.

Kane said the man, who paramedics classified as a level 1 trauma alert, suffered multiple upper and lower extremity fractures. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating the cause of the crash.

