HIV-positive man accused of raping teen girl faces additional charges

DAVIE, Fla. - An HIV-positive man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl is facing additional charges after police said he also molested his 13-year-old nephew and officers found child pornography at his home.

The additional charges against William Charles Bell, 55, include engaging in sexual activity with a minor and exposing a person to HIV.

Police arrested Bell on Wednesday and accused him of repeatedly raping the girl at his mobile home in Davie between August and October. The girl is a relative of his ex-wife, police said.

Detectives said Bell had vaginal intercourse with the victim and had digitally and anally penetrated the victim as well. He also took nude photos of the girl and fondled her breasts over and underneath her clothing, police said.

According his arrest report, Bell told police he was diagnosed with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, in 1999, but his victim did not know his HIV status.

After his arrest, police said Bell admitted to having oral sex with the boy multiple times between June and September, the report said. Officers conducted a search of his home and found child pornography, including an image of the male victim's 8-year-old brother, the report said.

It's unclear whether any of the victims contracted HIV.

Bell is currently being held on more than $850,000 bond at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach.

