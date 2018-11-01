HIV-positive man accused of repeatedly raping 14-year-old girl in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - An HIV-positive man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he repeatedly raped a 14-year-old girl who is his ex-wife's daughter, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim came forward to the Davie Police Department and said William Charles Bell, 55, repeatedly raped her between August and October at his mobile home in Davie.

Davie police said the victim referred to Bell as "Uncle Billy" and said the incidents occurred while she was staying at his home on the weekends.

Detectives said Bell had vaginal intercourse with the victim and had digitally and anally penetrated the victim as well. He also fondled her breasts over and underneath her clothing, police said.

According to the arrest report, detectives learned during the investigation that Bell was HIV-positive and had transmitted the disease to the victim's mother nearly 20 years ago.

It's unclear whether the victim also contracted the disease.

Police said a recorded telephone call was made between the victim and Bell, at which point the victim asked Bell why he had sex with her.

Authorities said Bell told the victim, "You wanted it, too. Don't lie." When pressed about the matter, Bell eventually said, "I don't know why. It won't happen anymore," police said.

According to the arrest report, Bell then asked the victim, "Do you want me to go to jail?" and blamed her for the incidents, saying she wanted it and they did it together.

Bell was arrested on Halloween after arriving at the victim's home in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

Police said Bell resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody and confessed to being intimate with the victim and taking nude photos of her.

Police said Bell was taken to the BSO Main Jail on charges of engaging in sexual activity with a minor, engaging in sexual performance of a child, possession of child pornography on a computer and resisting arrest without violence.



