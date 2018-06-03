Hollywood man arrested in connection with Pembroke Pines shooting death

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Hollywood man was arrested late Saturday after police said he shot and killed a man in Pembroke Pines in May.

Javayne McDonald, 19, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Sgt. Darryl Curtiss, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said McDonald shot Tyler Rowe, 19, about 9:30 p.m. on May 23 outside the the Gatehouse Apartments in the 8500 block of Southwest First Street.

Rowe admitted himself to Memorial Hospital Pembroke, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries.

Curtiss said police issued an arrest warrant for McDonald on Thursday and took him into custody Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers 954-471-TIPS.

